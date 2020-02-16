Want to work with Centre for smooth governance of Delhi: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, said he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital.
Kejriwal said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has "forgiven" his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign.
Referring himself as Delhi's "son", he said this is not his victory but of every single Delhiite.
"We want to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing for smooth governance of Delhi," Kejriwal said in his address at the Ramlila Maidan here after taking oath.
In his earlier tenure, the AAP supremo had several run-ins with the Centre.
"Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi chief minister. This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Punjab school van tragedy: Principal, driver arrested on...16 Feb 2020 11:13 AM GMT
Fire breaks out in Kolkata''s Rajabazar area16 Feb 2020 11:11 AM GMT
2 trapped in house collapse in Delhi16 Feb 2020 10:32 AM GMT
J P Nadda summons Giriraj Singh, 'cautions' him over remark...16 Feb 2020 10:18 AM GMT
PM Modi on CAA: 'Despite pressure, we stand by our16 Feb 2020 10:15 AM GMT