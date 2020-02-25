Violence continues unabated in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area

New Delhi: Violence continued unabated in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, with two groups of people out on the road armed with rods and sticks.

An angry mob raising incendiary slogans set ablaze a motorcycle in Maujpur, a PTI reporter witnessed. A fire brigade was also seen rushing to the spot.

Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides who were armed with rods and sticks. They also resorted to stone-pelting.

However, the crowd was more than the security personnel deployed in the area.

Media personnel were also heckled and driven away from the spot.

Seven people, including a police head constable, were killed as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law on Monday.

According to police sources, 48 police personnel and 98 civilians were injured in the communal clashes at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area.