Video of officer instructing students to leave is fake, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case after a video of a police officer asking the students to leave Mukherjee Nagar area went viral on social media. Police said that the video was fake and they have also written to the micro blogging site to remove it.



The video, which the Delhi Police claiming to be fake, purportedly showing a Delhi Police official instructing students to not stay in Mukherjee Nagar between December 24 and January 2 due to critical law and order situation in the city went viral on social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya tweeted,"Fake messages are circulating in social media on closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours."

Reports related to fake notice from station house officer, Mukherjee Nagar, claiming that coaching centres and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area were being shut down was also circulated in students' social media groups.

DCP Arya told Millennium Post that they have registered a case in connection with the fake messages being circulated on social media.

"We have also written to the micro blogging site for the removal of the video," said Arya.

In the viral video, the officer is purportedly telling people that PGs, libraries, coaching centres and restaurants in Mukherjee Nagar will be shut from December 24 evening to January 2. He advises students to book tickets and leave for their homes, considering it their winter break.

The officer is also heard telling the crowd that the law and order situation is critical in Delhi, section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code has been imposed and warns of severe action against those who would create any kind of nuisance.

Police said that no such direction has been issued by police and it is a doctored video. Fake messages are being circulated on social media on closure of PGs and hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area to create panic.