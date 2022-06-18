Vasant Kunj: Housemaid killed by lover for insisting on marriage
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his woman friend in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area for allegedly pressurising him for marriage, police said on Friday.
The accused, Sanjay, a resident of Masoodpur Village in Vasant Kunj, had been arrested for killing his wife in 2011 and had spent eight years in Tihar jail, they said.
On May 24, a woman's body was found lying in a vacant plot near Church Road, Vasant Kunj. The body could not be identified by the local
residents.
Police surmised that the place where body was found was at some distance from the main road and could only be visited by someone living in vicinity, a senior police officer said.
Police also found a carry bag of a shop in Mehrauli by the body, he said.
Ladies tailors of Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Vasant Kunj and Kapas Hera areas were contacted by police to identify the deceased.
She was, at length, identified as a resident of Ward number-3, Mehrauli who had reportedly gone missing from her house on
May 22.
Her husband, parents and children were thoroughly examined and it was revealed that the deceased was working as a housemaid in Shanti Kunj, Church Road in Vasant Kunj area, police said.
In the analysis of surveillance footage the deceased was spotted going with an unknown man on the day of incident. Later, the man was identified as Sanjay and he was arrested on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj
C said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was in relationship with the woman for quite some time. When she started forcing him to marry, he planned to get rid of her, the DCP said.
