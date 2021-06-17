Vaccines for 18+ now in city, slots open up

New Delhi: With Delhi receiving fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre, people in the 18-44 age group can now book their slot on the CoWIN app for inoculation at government-run facilities, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday.



Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said that the city has received 62,160 Covaxin doses and 1,73,340 Covishield doses on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available for the age group to 2,55,000.

This comes a day after half of the Covid vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group were closed on Tuesday due to the shortage of vaccines.

"The erratic supply of vaccines for the 18-44 age group has been the sole reason behind the slow rate of vaccination in Delhi. But the good news is that we have got a fresh stock of Covid vaccines from the Centre and the youngsters can now again book their slot for vaccination on the CoWIN app," said Atishi.

"The present stock of Covaxin will last for 6 days, and Covishield for 11 days," she added.

For vaccine stock available for people aged 45 and above, as on June 16, she said, 7,64,000 were available, out of which Covaxin would last for 7 days and Covishield for 42 days.

On Tuesday, 53,247 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city, of whom 28,584 got the first dose and 24,663 the second dose.

So far, 62,04,209 people have been given the vaccine doses, including 14,88,000 who have got both doses, in the city, according to official data.