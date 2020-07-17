UP constable's son arrested for killing one in accident

ghaziabad: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable's son was arrested by Ghaziabad police in a case where he killed one man and injured four others, one of them critically, after he allegedly lost control of his speeding car and hit five men on a busy road in Vijay Nagar on Thursday.



Eyewitnesses said, "Locals caught hold over the driver and took all the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival. When the police reached the spot, the driver was handed over to them."

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Surendra (48), a resident of Pratap Vihar area. Around four other men received minor injuries and three were discharged from hospital after getting first aid. An eyewitness said that around 2:15 pm on Thursday, the driver of a speeding car lost control and rammed into five men walking on a busy

road.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station said that the accused has been arrested and identified as Chandan, a BA student, and his father was a head constable with UP police.

"In the incident, Surendra had died while one of the victims is critically injured and he is in ICU. One person was from Noida while two were from other areas of Ghaziabad," Singh said.

"On the basis of a complaint, an FIR has been registered against the driver under the section of 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of IPC," added Singh.