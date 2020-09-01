Unlock 4: Weekend restrictions to continue in Noida till Sept 30

noida: Restrictions on outdoor movement of people during weekends will continue in Noida and Greater Noida till September 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an order stated on Monday.



All social, cultural, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political gatherings shall remain prohibited till September 20 and can be started after that but with a maximum 100 people in attendance, the order issued by the district police under CrPC Section 144 stated.

It prohibits outdoor movement of people, except for those engaged in essential services and those facing emergency, from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

The order comes in the wake of the Centre and the state government announcing guidelines for "Unlock 4" — the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred in March to contain the spread of

COVID-19.

All educational institutions in the district shall remain closed till September 30 for students and classes, according to the order issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, auditoriums, and other such places of public gathering will also remain shut till the end of the month, it added.

Open air theatres shall remain closed till September 20, the order stated.

A maximum of 30 people can participate in any wedding programme and 20 in a funeral till September 20, and after that, the number of participants in both cases can go up to a maximum 100, it stated.

People above the age of 65 years, children below 10, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women have been asked to stay indoors except for cases of health emergencies, it added.

People have been cautioned against roaming outdoors without a face mask or cover and spitting in the open. Any violation of these rules will invite punishment, Dwivedi stated in the order.

"These orders have been issued till September 30, and any violation would attract punishment under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant)," Dwivedi said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded more than 7,800 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths. Over 86 per cent patients have recovered so far, while 1,009 cases are active, as per official figures till Sunday.