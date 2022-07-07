Universities need to move away from conventional ideas: Sisodia
New Delhi: To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.
Sisodia also said that universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out-of-the-box for the progress of the country to gain momentum.
"For making our way to international rankings teachers and students need to change their habits and mindsets. They need to think out of the box. Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress," Sisodia said at inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).
"To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities. If universities will think and innovate ahead of time, then the nation will definitely be ahead of time," he added.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister said if we want to strengthen the roots of our country then we need to strengthen the school education system and "if we want to touch the sky then our university education system needs to be strengthened".
The Center of excellence in AI at NSUT is envisaged to offer multi-dimensional avenues for the university and enhance its capability for advanced research in the field of technology.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biggest proof of honesty, says CM6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next ...6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
46 govt schools will have 'hobby hubs' to train students in music6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling...6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT