Union Power Min RK Singh inaugurates SDMC projects

New Delhi: Union Power Minister R K Singh and South Delhi Mayor Anamika on Sunday inaugurated a dispensary, a park, 3 Chhath Ghats, a public toilet and renamed two roads in Central Zone's Hari Nagar Ward on Sunday.



Union Minister R K Singh said that ensuring development in unauthorised colonies is a challenging task but commended the civic body for its efforts. "With the dispensary, public toilet, park and Chhath Ghats people can avail these services in their close proximity. Land will be provided for the park and cremation centre in this area". Tanki Road was renamed 'Maharana Pratap road' and the road between Meethapur Chowk and Jaitpur Village was renamed 'Guru Govind Singh road'.

The SDMC Mayor said that despite the financial crisis, SDMC is trying to maintain civic services. Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the civic agency has completed various developmental works with the help of the Power Ministry. "SDMC has replaced nearly 4 Lakh LED bulbs/lights , installed rooftop solar plants on 209 buildings and is generating 9.3 MW energy with the help of the Power Ministry. Installation of rooftop solar plants on 177 buildings is in full swing. A Waste-to-Energy Plant is also being set up in Okhla with the Ministry's help".