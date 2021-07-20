Under shadow of likely farm protest, CP reviews security

New Delhi: The security was heightened near Parliament House to ensure that no untoward incidents took place during the Monsoon Session. Farmers who were agitating against farm laws passed by have threatened to stage protests. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Sunday night visited the borders and Red Fort area in the city to check the security arrangements across the city.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav told Millennium Post that they have deployed foolproof security around the parliament house. "A multilayered security arrangement has been put in place using both local police and paramilitary forces. Care has been taken to minimise inconvenience to the public," he said.

Sources said, comparing other days, security was heightened, checkings were going on in different places nearby Parliament. In borders connecting New Delhi district to other districts, there was an increase in security and they were keeping tabs on groups. "So far no untoward incident took place," DCP said.

On Sunday, there was a meeting between police and farmers related to permission for a protest at Parliament against the three farm laws during the monsoon session. Delhi Police has according to sources, declined to give permission to such a large gathering.

"They have been asked to reconsider their decision given DDMA guidelines," an official said.

Meanwhile, CP Delhi on Sunday night visited the borders and Red Fort area. Delhi Police, in a press statement, wrote over 30,000 police personnel were on the ground, patrolling and picketing all across the city during Sunday night patrolling. The Commissioner interacted with senior officers along with their staff deployed on duty at the spots while inspecting the arrangements at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders besides the Red Fort and Parliament vicinities.

CP Delhi motivated the police personnel by saying, "Delhi Police has been entrusted with the public trust to keep the capital safe and secure. The city never sleeps, neither do we."