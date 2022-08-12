Two workers die in Greater Noida drain, probe launched
Noida: Two workers died during desilting work in a drain in Greater Noida on Thursday after they got buried under the debris of its wall which collapsed on them, officials said.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has recommended lodging of a police FIR and investigation against the firm which had constructed the drain, the officials said. "Dilshad (20), Rehan (18), and Sahil (25) were working inside the drain located in Chi 4 sector when the lenter (temporary support beam) of the drain collapsed on them around 12.30 pm. All three were taken to a hospital where Dilshad and Rehan succumbed to injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"Sahil is still under treatment at the hospital while the bodies of other two have been sent for post mortem," the spokesperson said.
GNIDA CEO Surendra Singh also took cognisance of the matter and directed inspection into the construction quality of the drain and lodging of an FIR against the construction firm over the incident, according to an official statement.
"In case the construction quality of the drain is found not up to the mark, action will be taken against erstwhile officials involved in the project," the GNIDA said.
Singh has also directed officials to carry out inspection on work quality of other drains also in Greater Noida in the wake of the incident, it
added.
GNIDA's Additional CEO Amandeep Duli has asked the project department to select a high-level technical institution and conduct an audit of all the old drains. "The quality of the drains found in the audit report is poor, then it will be repaired by the manufacturing firm itself," the statement added.
