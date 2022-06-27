Two unidentified persons snatch gold chain of CBI officer in South Delhi; probe underway
New Delhi: Two unidentified persons snatched a gold chain of a CBI officer in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, police said on Sunday.
Police received information at around 11.24 pm on Saturday about a chain snatching incident at Sector-1 in Pushp Vihar, they said.
A police team rushed to the spot where the complainant said he was walking with his family near Sector-1 when two persons on a motorcycle came behind, snatched his gold chain (two tolas) and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
A case under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, she said.
The man is a senior scientific officer in the CBI, police said.
