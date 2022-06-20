Delhi court sends three men, including two shooters, to police custody in Moosewala's killing case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent three people, including two shooters, to police custody for custodial interrogation for two weeks in a case related to the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.



Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal handed over Priyavrat (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, to police for 14 days, after Delhi Police Special Cell submitted that they were required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Police told the court that Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said.

Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer, the probe agency said.

Police said Priyavrat could be seen in CCTV footage of a petrol pump before the incident.

He was previously involved in two murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in one of the cases in Sonipat and also wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021, police said.

Kashish was also one of the shooters and was also seen in the CCTV footage. He is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar, police said.

Kumar was the facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car. He accompanied the shooters to Mansa on the day of the incident, police said, adding that he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.

A large number of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, they added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.



