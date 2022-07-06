Two sent to judicial custody for assaulting lady head constable
Gurugram: Two people were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody for allegedly misbehaving, manhandling and abusing a lady head constable.
The incident happened in the premises of Sector 40 police station. The accused identified as Abhishek and Shubham had arrived at police station with a man to file a complaint against him for stealing their scooty.
"I asked them to give a written complaint when the man claimed that he had taken their scooty on rent and returned it afterwards, but the duo threatened to lodge an FIR against him. Soon after they started abusing and thrashing me. One of them pushed me and threatened to kill me. He was nabbed by other staff members," the head constable said in her complaint.
Following the complaint an FIR has been registered 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
