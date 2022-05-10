Two new flyover projects for Delhi approved

New Delhi: To decongest busy areas and benefit lakhs of commuters, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday approved two new corridor development and flyover projects worth Rs 724.36 crore in east and west Delhi that will be completed within one-and-a-half year's time, officials said.



These projects were approved during a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"The Delhi government approved two key flyover projects today. New Flyover between Anand Vihar & Apsara Border. New (Elevated) Corridor between Raja Garden & Punjabi Bagh Flyover. These projects are vital for decongesting city traffic & shall be completed in 18 months," Sisodia said in a tweet after the meeting.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which will execute these projects, said these facilities will provide relief to commuters travelling to Uttar Pradesh border from east and northeast Delhi and also ease movement of motorists in west Delhi areas around Ring Road.

In a statement issued later, the government said the estimated cost of the flyover between Anand Vihar to Apsara Border will be Rs 372.04 crore.

Similarly, the elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers will be done at an estimated amount of Rs 352.32 crore, it said.

Reviewing the details of the project, Sisodia said lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of this flyover and the elevated corridor.

"These projects will eliminate the traffic problems by increasing the capacity of the existing roads and make them safer. The Kejriwal government is working on war footing to identify traffic hotspots and decongest them. Our aim is to decongest Delhi's roads, beautify them and provide a better experience to commuters," Sisodia said in the statement.

Anand Vihar is a multi-modal transport hub having an Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a railway station and a metro station and as a result the area remains clogged most of the time during the day.

Officials said Anand Vihar road is also the main route from northeast Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida. Due to this, the traffic load on the existing road has increased significantly. In view of this, the construction of a new flyover will make the traffic easier here, they said.

Under the project, a six-lane double carriageway flyover will be constructed between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border.

Two up-down ramps will also be constructed to provide direct connectivity to the flyover from surrounding areas. Along with the flyover, cycle lanes and multi-utility zones will also be developed, the statement said.

The other part of the project include construction of a six-lane elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers.

This elevated corridor will be constructed from near ESI Hospital to existing Club Road half flyover (one-carriageway flyover). Under the project, this club road half flyover will be widened to six-lane from existing two-lane, it said.

The PWD will also widen the Motinagar half flyover from two lane one way to six-lane two way flyover. Existing subway ramps near ESI hospital will also be shifted towards the service road on both sides of the carriageway. Development of RCC drains, footpaths, strengthening and beautification of existing roads and artwork will also be part of the project, the statement said.