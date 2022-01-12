Two labourers killed in building collapse

noida: Two labourers were killed while two others have been critically injured after the portion of an underconstruction building collapsed in Sector 26 area of Noida on Tuesday.



According to a senior police officer, the building was being constructed in D block where the basement was getting dug up and the construction work was being carried out by a private contractor.

Four labourers, including three women, identified as Pushpa Bai (35), Bharat Patel (50), Maya (30) and Rameshwari (32), natives of Chhattisgarh and Bihar were working at the site.

"A portion of wall collapsed and four labourers were trapped under the debris. The rescue operation was performed by the police and fire department and all the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Pushpa and Bharat succumbed during treatment while other two injured persons are receiving treatment. The victims had received severe injury in their head and back," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

Police said that they have not received any compliant into the matter so far.

"The family of victims were informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Appropriate actions will be taken up in the incident once a complaint is received.

"We are also questioning the labour contractor and checking if the workers were given proper safety gear and appropriate safety arrangements were present at the site," added Singh.