Two killed as truck rams into two-wheeler in Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and as many injured after a truck hit a two-wheeler and climbed a footpath in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.



The driver of the two-wheeler has been identified as Vehram Khan, a resident of the national capital's Matia Mahal area. The identity of the other deceased has not yet been ascertained, they said.

The incident took place near Nigambodh Ghat. The truck, which was coming from Shastri Park side, hit the two-wheeler before climbing the footpath where some people were sleeping, a senior police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Their identities are yet to ascertained, he said.

The truck driver, Atiq Ahmed, a resident of the city's Nehru Vihar area, was nabbed by patrolling staff that was present near the accident spot, the police said.

He has been arrested and a case registered against him, they said.