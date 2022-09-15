Two held for duping people on pretext of providing loans

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a gang of hi-tech fraudsters who used to cheat gullible people on the pretext of providing loans under Prime Minister's employment generation programme. Police have arrested two accused persons, officials informed on Wednesday.



The accused persons have been identified as Ajay Singh (37), a resident of Kadipur, Delhi and Sachin Sharma, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

According to the cops, Kanti Soni had filed a complaint at the NCRP portal regarding cheating after obtaining her details i.e. IDs, and bank details. She received a call from a lady who offered a Rs 10 lakh loan under Prime Minister employment generation programme and asked her to pay only Rs 6.5 lakh in return. The lady asked the complainant to pay Rs 5,000 for the process of enrolling herself and she transferred the amount but she did not get any loan. The complainant asked the accused person to return the money but the same was not returned to the complainant.

A case of fraud was registered under section 419/420 IPC at Cyber police station Rohini and an investigation was

taken up.

Pranav Tayal, DCP Rohini said that during the investigation and based on technical analysis, money trail and local intelligence, it was learnt that the alleged persons are based in Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur area. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the above-accused persons Ajay Singh and Sachin Sharma were

arrested.

"During the interrogation, they disclosed that they along with their employees used to fool people on the pretext of providing loans under Prime Minister employment generation programme and charge rupees for the same. They neither provide the loan to the victim nor return the money they had charged," DCP Rohini said.

Police have seized 21 mobile phones, two computers, two laptops, wifi router and a dongle from their possession, further investigation is in the process, Tayal added.