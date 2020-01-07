Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday.
The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said.
The JNU administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Gosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.
One compliant was lodged on January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered on January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said.
JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room
