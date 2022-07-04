Two Delhi CGHS docs suspended
New Delhi: Two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) doctors have been suspended and few others may face disciplinary action for allegedly prescribing certain medicines to favour a particular pharmaceutical company.
According to official sources, the two chief medical officers — one posted at the CGHS dispensary in Shahdara and other one at Dwarka Sector 9 — were prescribing the drugs even though the same medicines were available at the CGHS central warehouse at affordable rates.
The action against the doctors comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office received a complaint in this connection a couple of months ago. The minister ordered an enquiry and the preliminary probe revealed severe violations in prescribing medicines and that a group of doctors were favouring a particular pharmaceutical company, an official source said on Sunday.
