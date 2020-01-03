Twenty unauthorised colony residents get registry papers, Puri says more to follow

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies, a move that comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.



The documents were given to residents from unauthorised colonies in Raja Vihar and Suraj Park at a press conference, which was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and other senior officers.

The ruling AAP in Delhi had recently asked the residents of unauthorised colonies not to trust the BJP-led central government unless they get registry papers of their houses in their hands.

Dubbing the Friday event as "ceremonial", Puri said in the coming days, more residents of unauthorised colonies will be given conveyance deeds and registry papers.

The move to regularise such colonies is likely to benefit around 40 lakh residents who play a vital role in any election in the national capital. The announcement of the Delhi assembly elections is likely to be made in the next few days.

The conveyance deeds and registry papers have been given to the 20 residents under PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna).

Asked whether the AAP government had been involved in the process, Puri, without taking any names, said, "I continue to be amazed at their capacity to derail matters." The Union minister said people had been hearing about the regularisation of unauthorised colonies for a long time as previous governments did not fulfil their promises.

But now, development will take place in these areas at a greater speed, he said.

Till now, around 57,000 people have registered themselves with a portal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official said.

Of these people, applications of around 3,500 people have been successfully submitted. They will soon get conveyance deeds and registry papers of their houses, the official said.

Puri said that "as people in large number have been making registration at the DDA portal, we will upgrade the server of the DDA portal".

A special development fund (SDF) will be created to build social development infrastructure in 1,731 colonies, he said, adding that the SDF will be set up with the funds received in forms of charges of conveyance deeds and registry papers.

DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor said, under the PM-UDAY, an applicant has to first register himself at the DDA portal and then submit all required documents.