Turkish national held for smuggling gold at IGIA
New Delhi: The Customs at IGI airport arrested a Turkish national for smuggling gold into the country. According to investigators, the gold worth over Rs 2 crore was recovered from their possession.
According to Customs, the accused was coming from Bahrain. During further investigation, the passenger admitted smuggling gold over Rs 5 crore in the past.
According to customs, on January 30, one Turkish passenger arrived at T-3 (IGIA) from Istanbul by flight. The person was intercepted by the Customs officers. During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, seven pieces of gold weighing 5700 grams concealed inside the metallic walls of biometric locker fitted in the stroller bag by the passenger were recovered.
"The recovered gold which worth over Rs 2 crore was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962," said Jayant Sahay, Additional Commissioner of Customs. Later a receiver was also arrested.
He further said the both the accused admitted that they were involved in smuggling of 16579 grams of gold in their previous visits and its value comes out to over Rs 5 crore.
Meanwhile in another case, reported on January 31, the customs had nabbed one Indian passenger for smuggling gold into the country. From his possession gold worth over Rs 1 crore was recovered and later seized.
