Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line early Dec

New Delhi: Trial runs on the main line for the operationalisation of the 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will begin early December, a senior official said on Friday. The priority section is expected to get operationalised by March next year, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh, said.



Trial runs have been started in the depot already and the trains are "behaving perfectly" as was planned and designed, he said. The NCRTC is implementing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut.

During a media interaction held at the site of the under-construction station of Anand Vihar on the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, he said after the Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, "the next section that we will open, will be the Duhai-Meerut South section and plan is to operationalise it by December next year".

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said. Asked when will the trial runs begin for the priority section and by when it is expected to be operationalised, Singh said, "Trial runs have already started. Presently, we are doing trials in the depot. Two trains we already have, and the next train will be coming next week in the depot". "Various kinds of trials are undertaken and involves traction system, rolling stock and signalling system, which are new here. First we integrate the coaches, then we test brake system.

"These trains have automatic train protection, and that testing we have done, and these trains are behaving perfectly as was planned and designed," he said.

The top official of the NCRTC said, on the main line, trials will begin in the first week of December, adding, by February-March next year, the priority section is expected to be operationalised.

The priority section has four stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

On a query on high-speed trials, he said, "We have to do it in a combined manner, with multiple agencies and we have sought dates from multiple agencies for it". Asked about the fare structure, Singh said, "A decision on it will be taken soon, work is in very advanced stage".

On the subsequent section of the NCRTC that it plans to operationalise after the priority section, he told reporters that Duhai-Meerut South section is quite long and includes Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.