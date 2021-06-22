Tree transplantation: Govt approves empanelment of 4 agencies

new delhi: The Delhi government on Monday approved the empanelment of four technical agencies to carry out tree transplantation in the national capital. The four agencies are —Green Morning Horticulture Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad; Rohit Nursery, New Delhi; DD MEP Engineers, Gurgaon; and RP Entrepreneurs.



"After rigorous research and study, the environment department of the Delhi government has approved the empanelment of four agencies to carry out tree transplantation in the capital. Applicants will be required to select an agency from among the empanelled agencies only," an official statement read.

In response to the advertisement published by the forest department, 13 agencies had sent their expression of interest for empanelment, it said.

Under the tree transplantation policy, which was notified late last year, agencies concerned have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location. Ten saplings have to be planted for each tree transplanted or felled.

According to the policy, the responsibility of the technical agency is limited to one year of the completion of tree transplantation to a new site.

It is also required to submit a "survival assessment report" at the end of one year along with a completion certificate signed by the tree officer at the receptor site.

"The benchmark tree survival rate at the end of one year of tree transplantation is 80 per cent. The final payment of the technical agency will be linked to the tree survival rate achieved with a provision for a penalty for tree survival rate below the benchmark rate," the policy read.