Tipping point of whole movement was police brutality on Jamia students: Sushant Singh

New Delhi: Mumbai-based actor Sushant Singh on Saturday visited Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh. Speaking amongst a large group of protesters, Sushant said that he has come to thank the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the women of Shaheen Bagh. He was accompanied by his wife Molina Singh.



"I was so much tensed when I heard about the brutality of Delhi Police on Jamia Millia students, I was hurt. The tipping point of the whole movement was police brutality. I have come to 'Thank' the students for everything," Sushant said while talking to Millennium Post.

Talking about the women of Shaheen Bagh, he said that heros often come from unexpected quarters. He said, "We all had a facade of secularism but when it started breaking, students started speaking and then other people started coming out in support. All slogans are our slogans and this is a revolution"

"I have never seen anything like this in my life. This is the first time we are seeing people coming together after the freedom movement. It gives a lot of hope. We were at a point where we have lost almost all hope as a society, it seemed that our conscience is dead but no, there is hope," Sushant said.

Sushant then went to Shaheen bagh where he addressed the protesters and said that the women are a source of inspiration and hope. Later, the actor also visited Jama Masjid.