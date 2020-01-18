Tipping point of whole movement was police brutality on Jamia students: Sushant Singh
New Delhi: Mumbai-based actor Sushant Singh on Saturday visited Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh. Speaking amongst a large group of protesters, Sushant said that he has come to thank the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the women of Shaheen Bagh. He was accompanied by his wife Molina Singh.
"I was so much tensed when I heard about the brutality of Delhi Police on Jamia Millia students, I was hurt. The tipping point of the whole movement was police brutality. I have come to 'Thank' the students for everything," Sushant said while talking to Millennium Post.
Talking about the women of Shaheen Bagh, he said that heros often come from unexpected quarters. He said, "We all had a facade of secularism but when it started breaking, students started speaking and then other people started coming out in support. All slogans are our slogans and this is a revolution"
"I have never seen anything like this in my life. This is the first time we are seeing people coming together after the freedom movement. It gives a lot of hope. We were at a point where we have lost almost all hope as a society, it seemed that our conscience is dead but no, there is hope," Sushant said.
Sushant then went to Shaheen bagh where he addressed the protesters and said that the women are a source of inspiration and hope. Later, the actor also visited Jama Masjid.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
In massive outreach, 1st batch of Union ministers reaches...18 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT
NIA to investigate suspended J&K DSP's case18 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
NPR nothing but 'NRC in disguise', will fight it:...18 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Citizenship isn't just about rights but also about duties18 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune...18 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT