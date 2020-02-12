Time for Kejriwal to incorporate 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation in schools, madrasas in Delhi: Vijayvargiya

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the assembly elections with a huge majority, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Wednesday congratulated him and suggested him to incorporate recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in schools, madrasas and other educational institutions.

Vijaywargiya took to Twitter to say whoever comes to Lord Hanuman, they get his blessings. "Arvind Kejriwal ji ko jeet kee badhai! Nishchit hi jo hanumanaji ki sharan mein aata hai use aashirvaad milta hai. Ab samay aa gaya hai ki hanuman chaalisa ka paath Delhi ke sabhi vidyaalayon, madraso sahit sabhi shaikshanik sansthaanon mein bhi jaroori ho. Bajarangabali ki kripa se ab Delhi vaasi bachche kyon vanchit rahein? (Arvind Kejriwal ji, congratulations on winning! Surely who comes to Hanumanji, they get his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa must be recited in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions in Delhi. Why should Delhi children be deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?)" he tweeted.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader had said "freebies" given out by the AAP led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

When asked if BJP not projecting a CM face led to its defeat, Vijayvargiya said it was a matter of discussion, adding that, "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign. We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura."

The BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal claimed his party would win elections in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state (slated in 2021) as well without projecting anyone as CM candidate. He said the BJP would brainstorm on the poll defeat in Delhi. He, however, claimed that BJP's performance this time was "very good" as compared to 2015. The BJP had bagged three Assembly seats five years ago, this year it has got eight seats.

(Inputs and image from indianexpress.com)