Tihar: Inmate stabs another prisoner to death

New Delhi: A prisoner was stabbed to death by another inmate inside Tihar Jail on Monday, suspectedly because of old enmity, an official said. Mohammad Mehtab, 27, was stabbed multiple times, including in his stomach and neck, by a sharp metal object allegedly by Zakir, 21, at Tihar jail 8/9 around 6 am.

Zakir was recently shifted to jail 8/9 from jail 5, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said. According to a prison official, during the lock-out time on Monday morning, Mehtab was suddenly attacked with a sharp object (improvised sharp metal strip) by Zakir. "Mehtab was shifted to the DDU hospital but he was declared brought dead. He had been stabbed five to six times with the fatal injury in the neck," the official said.