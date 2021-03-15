Three shootings across north-east Delhi, one dead

new delhi: A 47-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in three separate firing incidents in north-east Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday. In the first incident on Friday, one Suhail and one Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic Al Tasleem in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said. There was no casualty, he said. While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Suhail had recently gone to Tasleem's shop for bike repair. Tasleem, however, asked Suhail to wait as he was busy. Later, Suhail along with Gazi shot Tasleem.

The second incident took place on Saturday at Khajuri Khas where one Shorab Ansari (47), a shopkeeper, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his shop, the officer said. Ansari was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said Ansari was shot dead over some family dispute, adding that efforts are on to nab the assailants.

On the same day, one Manoj Sharma (42) was shot in the cheek in Jafrabad. Police on Sunday evening arrested Iqbal (29) in connection with the incident.

They said the accused fired at the victim following an argument over spitting.