Three nabbed for stealing Rs 20L from six ATMs

new delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing cash worth Rs 20 lakh from six ATMs of ICICI bank, police said on Wednesday.



Two of the accused, Anurag Singh Rajawat and Virandra Singh, who worked at a firm which supplied cash at various ATM's, allegedly embezzled the money before losing most of it in gambling. Their aide, one Rohit Agarwal was also held.

On August 20, one Rajesh Sangwan, an employee at one SIS Cash Services Private Limited, which provides ATM cash replenishment services to various banks, stated that on August 18, while checking, the auditor found that Rs 20,07,300 in six ATMs of ICICI Bank were missing.

During investigation, police found that two employees were the common custodians when the cash was being filled in the machines. Later, both the accused were apprehended from their rented room in Tehkand Village here. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and Rs 2.34 lakhs and Rs 66,000 were recovered from the bank accounts of Anurag and Virendra respectively, police said.

They further revealed that they used to play gambling at their native place where they lost a huge amount of money and later on transferred it in multiple accounts of people—Rohit Agarwal, Ravi Prajapati, Surya Prakash and Satender Singh.

After further investigation, a total of Rs 6.69 lakhs have been recovered, police said.