Three killed in two separate roof collapse incidents

Ghaziabad: A mother and son duo were killed while six other members of their family were injured after the roof of the house collapsed over them in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on Monday.



The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when six members of family including two labourers were present inside the house. Some construction work was going at second floor of the house at the time of incident.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Nisha (31) and her son Raftaar (1.5 years). Among the victims are Mahipal, his wife Maya, their two sons Money and Vineet and two labourers identified as Deepak and Pradeep.

A senior police officer said that following information received, a team rushed to the spot and NDRF teams were also called. "Those trapped under the debris were rescued by police with the help of the NDRF team. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where two persons were declared dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations showed that some construction work at the second floor of house was underway and the roof was not so strong. Both the deceased were sleeping at the time of incident," said Amit Singh, station house officer of Muradnagar police station.

In a much similar incident, a youth from Bengal was killed while another was injured after the ceiling of a house collapsed over them in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Sarkar. Cops said that both the victims were sleeping under the ceiling at the time of incident.