Tender now floated to empanel vendors for starting charging stns

new delhi: In a move that will pave the way for the installation of charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs) at apartments, housing societies, shopping malls, provisional stores and such other locations, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has floated a tender for empanelment of vendors.



With this tender, the Delhi government takes an important step forward to create a single-window process for the installation of slow and fast EV chargers in the city, a statement from the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said on Wednesday.

"BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, on behalf of three discoms in Delhi, floated the tender for empanelment of vendors for providing installation of slow and fast EV chargers to anyone in Delhi," it said.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making Delhi the EV capital of the country, the city will soon be the first in India where anyone can get an electric vehicle charger installed by making a phone call or applying online, DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said.

Residential spaces like apartments and housing societies, institutional buildings such as hospitals, and commercial spaces like shopping malls, theatres and provisional stores can use this single-window facility for a hassle-free installation of EV chargers on their premises, the statement said.

The decision to implement a single-window facility and empanel vendors through discoms for a smooth rollout of EV chargers in private and semi-public places was taken on June 14, 2020, Shah said.

"We have received requests from many apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners that they wish to install EV chargers but do not know how. This innovative single-window process will enable quick and efficient installation of EV chargers, he said.

The rollout of the programme would enable any resident of Delhi to request the installation of a charger on his premises either through the web portal of the discoms or by making a call, Shah said.

For the first 30,000 charging points, a 100-per cent subsidy up to Rs 6,000 will be provided in accordance with the mandate of the Delhi electric vehicle policy, he added.