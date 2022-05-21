Telangana CM KCR visits Delhi govt school and Mohalla Clinic

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said his government will set up model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi, and will soon send a team of officers for coordination.



Rao, along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visited a Delhi government school in the national Capital where officials briefed the Telangana chief minister on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

Rao and his party leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh area and given a tour of the school. The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students' playing area among other facilities.

Praising Delhi's public education system, Rao said, "The process of turning into job providers rather than job seekers is very good. This is very necessary for our country with such a large population."

"We will implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well. We will soon send a team of officers from our state to coordinate," he told reporters.

Briefing Rao about the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education, Kejriwal said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted.

"We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools," Kejriwal told Rao. Later, the Telangana chief minister visited a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur in the national Capital.