Teachers, dists mobilised to reach out to students, kin & offer support

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked district authorities to reach out to the families of students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine or those who are still stuck there to extend any help they need and assure them that all necessary steps are being taken for their welfare, officials said on Wednesday.



They also said district authorities have engaged teachers and other staff in their respective jurisdiction to effectively execute these orders. According to the orders issued by district authorities, the teams concerned will meet the families of stranded students and assure them that adequate steps are being taken to ensure the welfare of their wards.

Delhi government officials said that according to a list given by the Centre, nearly 900 people of Delhi were in Ukraine, adding that while many of them had managed to flee to neighbouring countries and were on their way back home, the exact number of students still stuck there was unknown.

Several students who are in touch with Millennium Post since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, said that they know of many students from the Capital still stuck in conflict zones like Kharkiv. Late on Wednesday night, as Russia intensified shelling in Kharkiv, hundreds of Indian students ran for cover and are still unable to get out of the city.

According to orders issued by the districts in Delhi, the special teams have also been directed to visit the homes of students evacuated from Ukraine or still stuck there to check about their wellbeing and offer whatever help they can, one Central district official said. Similar orders have been issued by all 11 districts of the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, "Delhi residents among Indian evacuees coming from Ukraine will be brought at Hindon airport or Indira Gandhi International airport. Delhi government will ensure their travel from airport to their homes. In the leadership of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is standing with all family members (of evacuees) in every way".

A senior administrative official of the South Delhi district said that these efforts are being made to allay fears of family members of those stranded in different cities of Ukraine by offering them whatever help they need.

These are tough times for the families of students who are still stuck in Ukraine. Officials will meet families of such students and put them in touch with other higher authorities engaged in the evacuation process, provide them with helpline numbers and other help as well, the official said.

Another official from Shahdara district said that teachers and other staff who are engaged in this exercise will also ask students evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga about their experiences and the difficulties they faced. They will be extended whatever help they require, the official said.

He added that teams of teachers and other staff of the district have also been deployed at the airport for immediate help to evacuees. with pti inputs