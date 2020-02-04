Taunted for waking up late, man kills wife
New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating his wife after she taunted him in front of her sister for waking up late, police said.
The accused has been identified as Fazruddin, a resident of Ghaziabad. He had come to Delhi with his wife for her medical treatment. The couple was staying with Fazruddin's brother in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, they said.
"During investigation, it was found that one Samina was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
A case of murder has been registered at Neb Sarai police station, he said.
On Tuesday, Samina was siting with her sister when she taunted Fazruddin for waking up late. The accused threatened her and later strangled her to death, the police said.
Fazruddin, who works as an electrician, told police that he killed his wife because she had taunted him before her sister, they said. The couple has three children.
