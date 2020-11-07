Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows deportation of 8 foreigners discharged of all charges

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday allowed the deportation of eight foreigners, discharged of being negligent and attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in March this year in violation of the government guidelines issued in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav allowed the foreigners' plea seeking deportation to their countries and imposed certain conditions on them. The court directed the investigating officer (IO) to facilitate the expeditious closure of the Lookout Circulars (LoC) against them.

It said if the pending revision petition filed by the police against the foreigners was allowed by the court, then they would have to come back to India to join the proceedings.

It further directed them to deposit a surety amount of

Rs 30,000 to the court and furnish their name, phone number, e-mail address and address to the investigating officer before leaving the country. The court further said they should respond to the IO as and when notified.

A magistrate court had on August 24 discharged them of all charges under which they were chargesheeted in the absence of any record or credible material against them. The police had challenged the order before the sessions court, which is pending.

The applications, filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, had stated that though the foreigners were discharged of all charges and their passports were released, necessary orders directing deportation and closure of LoCs against them were not granted.