'System to provide real time data on pollution sources in Delhi soon'
New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said a system to provide real time data on pollution sources in the national Capital will be launched in August.
A supersite of the "Real Time Source Apportionment System" will be established on a school at Pandara Road in Central Delhi, he said after chairing a review meeting with experts and officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Board, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute.
Delhi will become the first city to identify the real-time source of air pollution
through its apportionment system, he said.
The project will help identify the factors responsible for the rise in air pollution at any given location in Delhi. It will help in understanding the impact of pollution sources like vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning and industrial emissions.
Based on the results, the government will be able to take necessary steps to curb the specific sources of pollution.
Pollution forecasting will help the government take significant policy decisions like school closures, construction restrictions, vehicular restrictions beforehand.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Senior BJP leaders encroached on govt land & offices: AAP19 May 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC transfers bail plea by Umar Khalid to another...19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Minister Nand Gopal inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 30 crore19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Three fire incidents in Delhi; one dies19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Nithari killings: Surendra Koli gets death sentence19 May 2022 7:54 PM GMT