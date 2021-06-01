Sushil Kumar taken to Haridwar for further investigation

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday took wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar for further investigation in the murder case of Sagar Dhankar took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium. Sources said that they want to recover a cell phone and also clothes which he was wearing at the time of the crime. He might be booked for destructing the evidence in the case. Kumar was taken to few places where he was suspected to be hiding. Police will investigate Sushil's hideouts and the people who helped him when he was absconding.



The police were not able to recover his clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime. So far investigation has revealed that 13 people were involved in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Nine people including an ex-army man were arrested in the case.

Wrestler Sagar Dhankar died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

The Crime Branch team is investigating the matter from every angle including who helped Sushil Kumar while he was absconding. The role of another sports player was also under scanner who helped Kumar in Delhi before the arrest. "Any past brawl between Dhankar and Kumar also being probed," sources said.