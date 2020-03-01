Sunshine, cleaner air after rains in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The sun shone brightly over Delhi-NCR and the residents breathed cleaner air on Sunday morning, after rains lashed the region overnight.

The weatherman said the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 18.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road gauged 15.4 mm and 19 mm precipitation respectively.

The national capital recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

Very light rains are expected towards the afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees on Monday, it said.

According to the IMD, the rainfall happened due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic storm that originates in the mediterranean region and brings sudden winter rain to northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent.

Next active western disturbance likely to effect northwest India between March 4 and March 6.

Under influence of this western disturbance, rains and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind and hailstorm, at isolated places, very likely to occur over Delhi-NCR between the evening of March 5 and 6, it said.

The air quality of the national capital was 90 at 10 am, which comes under satisfactory category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.