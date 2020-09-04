Students say DU not giving out digital degrees; HC seeks data

new delhi: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Delhi University once again, this time while hearing a petition alleging that the varsity was not issuing digital degrees to them despite the court's orders in the matter, compelling the university to do so. In fact, Justice Pratibha M Singh also called for data on how many graduates had applied for their digital degrees and how many had received them.



The high court's direction came on being informed that despite judicial order, students have not been issued digital degrees by the varsity. "This is completely violative of the order of this court. The timelines as set out in the order dated August 7 shall be adhered to strictly by DU," Justice Prathiba M Singh said. The high court directed the university to issue digital degree certificates of the two students, who had filed the pleas, before September 7.

In the affidavit to be filed by the DU, the data relating to the number of students who have applied online for seeking digital degree certificates and the number of digital degree certificates issued online shall be clearly mentioned, the judge said.

The high court also directed Dr Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director of Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC), to join the proceedings through video conference on September 7.

The high court on August 7 had passed an order on a bunch of petitions, putting in place a proper procedure for issuance of degree certificates through an online mechanism to ensure that delay in the printing of degree certificates does not become an impediment to students who need it. It had directed that DU shall ensure that students' digital degree certificates are issued within a period of one week from registration.

However, on Wednesday the high court was informed by final year law student Shubham Kumar Jain that he had graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, DU in 2017 and was seeking a digital degree for the bachelor's course which has still not been issued.

He submitted that despite the online submission of the application for issuance of the digital degree certificate and completion of all formalities, the university was insisting on the physical submission of a hard copy of the application. He said he has applied for the digital degree on August 14, but it has not been issued.

Advocate Sarthak Maggon, representing petitioner Dhritiman Ray on whose plea the earlier order on the issuance of the digital degree was passed, said even he has not yet got his digital degree certificate. He said he had received more than 30 calls from the students who are similarly situated.

The high court said the purpose of directing issuance of the certificates digitally and through an online mechanism was to dispense with the need for the physical presence of students at the university during the COVID-19 pandemic and also to streamline the process for students who are not in Delhi and need the document either for employment or for further educational

purposes.

The high court said the insistence on the physical filing of the same documents which are submitted online, defeats the entire purpose of the order issued earlier. "It is made clear that DU shall not insist on submission of hard copies of the application or other related documents, for the purpose of issuing digital degree certificates," Justice Singh said.