Structural changes in police for 'Sanity of Rank'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is now on its way to integrating the PCR department with the offices of Deputy Commissioners of Police in each district from September 1.



According to a senior official, previously PCR vans were controlled by the DCPs of the PCR department and that was under the operation department of the Delhi Police. Now, newly appointed Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, is aiming for 'Sanity of Rank' in the city police to bring transparency.

"There are approximately 800 PCR vans in the Capital, along with around 8,000 police personnel working under this department. As per the new plan, the personnel from the local police will travel with the PCR vans," an official told Millennium Post.

Currently, 15 DCPs are looking after the work in all respective districts across the Capital and will now oversee the work of PCRs too. "The new integration will increase manpower at the police station level and will also help to maintain the law and order in all the districts," the official said.

Further, the Delhi Police will depute three more inspectors at every police station and appoint two more station heads for day and night duty. It has also been decided that there will be a separate team for the work of investigation, for which an inspector will lead, this team will be kept away from law and order work.

The Commissioner has also formed a committee with officers —Special CP (Special cell) Neeraj Thakur; Additional CP (Crime) Shibesh Singh; DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo; DCP (North Anto Alphonse; and Inspector (Crime) Yashpal Malik — headed by Special CP (vigilance) Balaji Srivastava, to propose the amendments to the Delhi Police Act.