Stop talking here and there, answer why you ruined country's economy for friends: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dostvaad" has "completely ruined" the country's economy and asked him to answer why his "friends" got tax exemptions and their loans worth crores waived.



At a press conference, he alleged the Centre has written off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore and gave Rs 5 lakh crore tax exemption to Modi's "friends", pushing the country's economy to such a "bad state" that it has to say nothing can now be provided to people for free.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dostvaad' has completely ruined the country's economy," Sisodia told reporters.

When the questions are raised, the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ruling party's leaders start "talking here and there", he alleged.

"So, I once again appeal to the prime minister to answer why he wrote off loans of his friends worth Rs 10 lakh crore and exempted their tax to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore to benefit them and put the country's economy to such a state that you have to say that country will be ruined if anything is given to people for free now," the AAP leader said.

"Answer this question instead of talking here and there that you keep doing all the time," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on 'revdi' culture last month has started a debate on freebies in the country and thereafter a political slugfest is on between the BJP and the AAP on the issue.

He used 'revdis', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.