Stern action: Dwarka DCP relieved from duty
New Delhi: In a stern action, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday ordered Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary's removal from duty with immediate effect after his involvement was alleged in a ruckus at a south Delhi bar.
A woman suffered injury in her head from a shattered glass during a private birthday party Friday night. Her husband later called police and alleged the involvement of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), according to a general diary entry. The woman later claimed the officer's name came up due to a "miscommunication". In a purported video, she said the matter was personal and has been resolved.
Police initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.
In an order, Asthana's office said, "Shankar Choudhary, IPS:2011, is hereby relived from his duty as DCP/Dwarka, Delhi with immediate effect and directed to report to Police Headquarters for
further orders."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'No one should present history in distorted or manipulative manner'4 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Emerging front-runner4 Jun 2022 7:10 PM GMT
An unrelenting patriot4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
12 people killed, 21 injured in factory explosion4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Volunteer-based committees formed to take care of tricolours4 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT