Step-motherly treatment meted out to Delhi again: Kejriwal on Union Budget
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that step-motherly treatment has been meted out to Delhi again in the Union Budget.
Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Budget for 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday and asked, "When Delhi doesn't figure in the BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?"
"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.
The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, "will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"
Delhi goes to polls to polls on February 8 and the assembly election results will be announced on February 11.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Citizenship Amendment Act : Opposing it is betrayal1 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Gateway to the South1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Galleries weigh in on relevance of an art marketplace1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
LIC will be IPO of the decade; will provide huge fillip to...1 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover...1 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT