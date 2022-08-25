State-level kabaddi player among 3 held for duping people

New delhi: In a major catch, the Delhi Police has busted a nexus indulged in illegal immigration. The cops nabbed three agents, including a state-level kabaddi player, an ex-sailor of merchant navy and a singer cum DJ, who were duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores, the officials informed on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Amit aka Mita, Yogesh Kumar and Varun Chauhan. Varun is a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab while the other two accused persons are natives of Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport Tanu Sharma mentioned. The cops also nabbed a passenger who was carrying a fake visa for travelling to Canada.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he got the visa on the passport from his known agents Amit and Yogesh Kumar as they both arranged the forged Canadian sticker visa from their known agents in Punjab and Haryana for Rs 20 lakh, Tanu Sharma said.

"To bust the whole nexus, the investigators used technical surveillance and deployed secret informers and finally succeeded in arresting the agents who conspired the whole incident with the help of their partners," DCP IGIA said.

Further, it was disclosed that they were working as commission agents and introducers and were supplying tentative passengers who were willing to fly to foreign shores by illegal means for the agent Varun Chauhan, who affixed a fake visa sticker on the passport of the passenger. Later, it was found that Varun Chauhan was the mastermind of the entire racket and was arrested from Kolkata Airport while he was trying to leave for Thailand to abscond from India, Tanu Sharma confirmed.

Varun Chauhan disclosed that he is an IT graduate and an ex-sailor in merchant navy with Great Eastern Shipping Company, but he left that job because he had a huge interest in IT and used to make various web applications and software.

He is an expert in making forged documents like employment contracts and labor management information for various countries like Canada, Vietnam, Russia etc. He also used to hack various websites in case the applicant directly wanted to apply for the job from the employer. He had arranged the fake visas with the help of an agent Krunal Kumar Shah and others.

Further efforts are being made to trace and arrest agent Krunal Kumar Shah and his associates, DCP Tanu Sharma added.