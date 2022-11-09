SSR 2023: Delhi's electoral roll revision exercise kicks off

New Delhi: The special summary revision (SSR) of Delhi's electoral roll, with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, began on Wednesday in all 70 assembly constituencies, officials said. The exercise



aims to give opportunities for correction in electors' details in the roll as also to invite objections against any wrong

inclusion in it, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said.

"The special summary revision of electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2023 as a qualifying date kicks off in all 70 assembly constituencies of the NCT of Delhi with draft publication of electoral roll on November 9," the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

The primary objective of the SSR-2023 is to include newly eligible and left out voters, who have completed or will be completing age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2023, he said.

Applying for correction or replacement of EPIC (electoral photo identification card), shifting, marking of persons with disability will be through form-8. The Delhi CEO also appealed to all prospective voters attaining the age of 18 by April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, to apply in form-6 in advance, the statement said.

A special session of 'Chunav Pathshala' has also been organised in each polling station where BLOs (booth level officers) read out the draft roll to booth-level agents and other members. All district election officers have also attended the special session at one 'Chunav Pathshala' in their respective districts, it said.

A human chain was created at Rajghat with participation of about 700 volunteers of Nehru Yuvak Kendra and Civil Defence to raise awareness, officials said.