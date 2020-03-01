Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets riot victims in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday met riot-hit victims in north-east Delhi, saying "government compensation is not enough, confidence has to be restored".

While visiting Brahmapuri, one of the violence-hit areas, the spiritual leader said it was very disturbing to see so many people affected.

"I am interacting with locals and listening to the experiences of riot victims. People have also told me about many instances of communal harmony during the tough times," Sri Sri said.

Referring to the help hands provided by various people to the victims, he said: "Many people have stood by the affected persons."

"You should stood for humanity. This is humanity. I am here to send a message of humanity and brotherhood. It is time to heal the trauma of victims."

The spiritual leader appealed to all sections of society to come together and heal the wounds of the riot-hit.

Noting the Delhi government's work, he said the government is doing its work but "compensation is not enough". "Confidence has to be restored... The need of the hour is to spread harmony and people have to come together."

The spiritual leader's visit comes days after several parts of North-East Delhi witnessed incidents of stone-pelting and firing from country-made weapons, leaving 41 people dead and over 200 injured. The dead include a police head constable, an Intelligence Bureau staffer and an assortment of civilians ranging from autorickshaw drivers to small traders.

The riot erupted in northeast Delhi on Sunday night and turned deadly on Monday. The most affected localities include Bhjanpura, Chand Bagh, Maujpur, Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Ashok Nagar, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Brahmapuri.