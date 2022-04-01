South MCD schools in bad shape as session starts, repairs ordered

New Delhi: As the new school session's approach, South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Standing Committee has ordered its education department to ensure that SDMC schools have teachers as per requirement.



During its meeting on Thursday, SDMC Councillors and Standing Committee Members expressed that several schools in their zones lack teachers and need immediate repair work in playgrounds. Standing Committee Chairman Col B.K. Oberoi ordered the education department to rectify the situation immediately. Taking note of the matter, he said that repair work in playgrounds is necessary as the school session is about to begin. SDMC Councillor Suresh Gupta said that at least 4 schools in his ward have no nursery teachers and it is a matter of concern as the children are very young. Additionally, Standing Committee Deputy Chairperson Poonam Bhati added playgrounds and swings need fixing on an immediate basis to ensure no children get hurt.

SDMC's education department has taken note of the situation and said that they have ordered a proposal to fix 25 swings and playgrounds by 10 April. SDMC Leader of House Indrajeet Sehrawat explained that currently, the Najafgarh zone has a surplus of teachers. He said Najafgarh zone has approximately 75-80 teachers in surplus and the best decision would be to equal the number of teachers in all four zones as per their needs. He said teachers will be appointed to schools keeping in mind the number of students. Previously, the civic body's Mayor Mukesh Suryan had promised that SDMC will be opening an English Medium school in all 104 wards of it. As per the education department, they are preparing the English Medium schools and they will be ready for students shortly.

The standing committee passed several other proposals during its meeting today related to automated parking lots in Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar and Punjabi Bagh.