Some migrants from UP stay back: 'We will starve there as well'

New Delhi: At a time when thousands of migrant workers are trying to find their way back home, many amongst them have decided to take the risk of staying here.



In the scorching heat of Delhi, Sandeep is riding his horse as he has no customers.

"We let children ride the horse as a source of entertainment and that is how I earn my living," he said while talking to the correspondent. In Dwarka's jhuggi, Sandeep was out to give some exercise to his horse. "It has been more than two months since I am out of work. If we don't give adequate exercise to horses, their legs swell, which is why I am out," he said on the road, while cars passed him by.

Sandeep said he has taken the decision to not go back to his hometown which is in Uttar Pradesh. "We will starve there as well, what is the point. If we have to suffer the same way there, I would prefer living here," he said. Sandeep and his family, is living at Dwarka's jhuggi area. He said that many people, who owned horses, have left. "I have to also feed my horse, it is so difficult and in such bleak times, I don't know what to do," he said, adding that cooked food is provided to them sometimes, however, it didn't reach them this week.

Sandeep is hoping that the lockdown ends so that he can resume is work. "We understand this health crisis, but we are so poor and have no other way," he added.

Just across the road sits Shyam Yadav with his family, while two of their children sleep on the footpath. Yadav cleans the footpath area, which is covered with dry leaves. "We had no work for two months, but it has recently resumed," he told the correspondent. On asking why he chose to stay here, Yadav said when he looked at the scenario he thought of waiting more. "It was difficult initially, but as work has resumed we might get some money in hand," he aaded. Yadav earns Rs. 6000, along with his wife. They live in a shanty at Dwarka Sector – 19 with 300 other families. Yadav who hails from Jhansi said that the decision to stay back came at the cost of his family.

"We are getting cooked food two times a day, but that is not enough. We get ration sometimes, but the quantity is so less, one family won't be able to survive for a month," said Yadav. There were many people who were seen begging or selling some material on the road. "We need to survive. For two months we tried but now it is becoming difficult to survive and we cannot go back as well," said a young man who was selling car accessories on the road.

For many staying back comes back at a point when thousands of migrant workers from various states are desperately trying to go back home and in many cases losing their lives as well.