Solving traffic congestion among agenda for next 5 years: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Addressing traffic congestion would be a focus area of the AAP government in next five years if it is reelected, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal, addressing people in a town-hall meeting in Pitampura, said the AAP manifesto will be released around mid-January and it will consist of all issues that would be addressed in the next five years.

"These issues will be decided by holding discussions with people. Yesterday (in another town-hall meeting) we decided to clean Delhi and today we decided to deal with traffic congestion in the next five years," he said.

Responding to people's questions, Kejriwal said addressing traffic congestion would be a focus area of the AAP government in the next five years, provided the party is reelected in the polls early next year.

"We have hired consultants to identify bottlenecks in the city where traffic congestion takes place. They will submit their plan in the next couple of months and based on their suggestion we will try to solve the problem of traffic congestion," he said.

Another priority area would be providing clean water to everyone.

"It is being said that the water is bad. I'm drinking water straight from the tap," Kejriwal said after drinking a glass of water apparently straight out of tap.