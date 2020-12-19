Six injured after portion of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi: Six people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in west Delhi's Khyala on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.



The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Five of the six injured persons were admitted to DDU Hospital, while one was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service said.